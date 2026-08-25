Borja Iglesias Injury: Out two weeks with injury
Iglesias will miss around two weeks with a left soleus muscle tear, Celta announced Tuesday.
Iglesias did not feature at all in the league opener and will now miss the upcoming commitments after suffering a left soleus myofascial rupture. The forward only returned to training on Aug. 11 following his post-World Cup vacation, but he is now expected to spend around two weeks on the sidelines.
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