Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias Injury: Out two weeks with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Iglesias will miss around two weeks with a left soleus muscle tear, Celta announced Tuesday.

Iglesias did not feature at all in the league opener and will now miss the upcoming commitments after suffering a left soleus myofascial rupture. The forward only returned to training on Aug. 11 following his post-World Cup vacation, but he is now expected to spend around two weeks on the sidelines.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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