Borja Iglesias News: Assists on winning goal

Iglesias assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Leganes.

Iglesias recorded his first assist of the campaign, as he sent a through ball to Alfonso Gonzalez, who netted a shot from the center of the box in first half extra time. This also marked the third consecutive outing where Iglesias recorded at least one shot, but it was the first time in that span that he did not land one on target.