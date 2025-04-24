Borja Iglesias News: Builds on strong performance

Iglesias scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Villarreal.

Iglesias seems to be finishing the season with a head of steam. After scoring a hat trick in Celta Vigo's last game, the striker followed it up with two goal contributions against Villarreal on Sunday. In 66 minutes played, Iglesias scored one goal, registered one assist, and created two chances. Iglesias now has nine goals and three assists in La Liga this season, and Celta Vigo will need him to be at his best if they hope to secure points against Real Madrid on May 4.