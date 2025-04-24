Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Builds on strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Iglesias scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Villarreal.

Iglesias seems to be finishing the season with a head of steam. After scoring a hat trick in Celta Vigo's last game, the striker followed it up with two goal contributions against Villarreal on Sunday. In 66 minutes played, Iglesias scored one goal, registered one assist, and created two chances. Iglesias now has nine goals and three assists in La Liga this season, and Celta Vigo will need him to be at his best if they hope to secure points against Real Madrid on May 4.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now