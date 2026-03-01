Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Eligible after suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Iglesias can be selected again for upcoming fixtures after serving his one-game La Liga ban.

Iglesias started in six of his last seven games between league and European action before being suspended due to yellow card accumulation. The striker has scored 12 goals plus three assists over 33 official appearances this season and should be his team's best scoring threat now that he's back. Ferran Jutgla took his place against Girona and could head back to the bench for the next games.

