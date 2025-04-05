Fantasy Soccer
Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Handed bench spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Iglesias (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Mallorca.

Iglesias is with the team despite picking up an illness this week, with the forward fit enough to see a spot on the bench. HE will hope to get some minutes but may be unlikely to see the field, as he is typically a starter but has been placed on the bench due to the illness, with Pablo Duran taking his spot.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
