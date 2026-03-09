Borja Iglesias News: Nets despite loss

Iglesias scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Friday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Iglesias was crucial to the attack throughout Friday's clash. He took three shots and put two of them on net, scoring once. That wasn't enough to really make a difference in the loss, but it was a nice showing by Iglesias. He will hope to build on that in some more winnable matches in the coming weeks.