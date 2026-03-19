Borja Iglesias News: No longer suspended
Iglesias has served his one-game Europa League ban, so he can be selected going forward.
Iglesias should regain a starting spot over Pablo Duran and Iago Aspas for most of the remaining games in the 2025/26 season. Having scored a team-high 11 La Liga goals and two more in the European competition, Iglesias is expected to remain one of the squad's top attacking options.
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