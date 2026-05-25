Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Quiet in last match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Iglesias generated one clearance in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Sevilla.

Iglesias was not effective Saturday, failing to get a shot with a clearance made during. Saturday's finale. He does finish season as the team's top goal scorer with 14 goals through 35 appearances, starting 21 times while assisting twice and creating 17 chances. Since signing a new deal over the summer,the forward will return for a third campaign with the team.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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