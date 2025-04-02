Borja Iglesias News: Registers assist in draw

Iglesias assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Las Palmas.

Iglesias put in a decent shift as Celta Vigo drew 1-1 with Las Palmas. In 75 minutes played, the striker tallied one assist, put both of his shot attempts on net, and made two passes into the final third. Iglesias now has two assists in his last three starts for the club. However, a road match against Mallorca on Saturday will prove to be a good test for him as they have conceded just 1.2 goals per game this season, the eighth-best mark in the league.