Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Scores in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Iglesias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Iglesias converted a penalty in the 73rd minute Sunday, a strike which cut the deficit to 2-1. It marked his 12th goal of the season but his first since March 6. The penalty attempt was his only shot attempt in the match, and he was subbed off 10 minutes later for Hugo Gonzalez.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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