Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Scores off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Iglesias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Elche.

Iglesias entered the fray Sunday with just 19 minutes remaining and scored with his lone shot attempt in Celta Vigo's 3-1 home win over Elche. The goal marks successive appearances in which the forward has found the back of the net, following a stretch of eight appearances (four starts) without a goal. Iglesias has now bagged 13 goals over 31 appearances (18 starts), marking his most in a single La Liga campaign since he scored 15 times for Real Betis during the 2022/23 campaign.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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