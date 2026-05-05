Borja Iglesias News: Scores off bench in win

Iglesias scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Elche.

Iglesias entered the fray Sunday with just 19 minutes remaining and scored with his lone shot attempt in Celta Vigo's 3-1 home win over Elche. The goal marks successive appearances in which the forward has found the back of the net, following a stretch of eight appearances (four starts) without a goal. Iglesias has now bagged 13 goals over 31 appearances (18 starts), marking his most in a single La Liga campaign since he scored 15 times for Real Betis during the 2022/23 campaign.