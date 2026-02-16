Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Scores, takes three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Iglesias scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Iglesias had scored a late equalizer that was ruled out, but he avenged that in stoppage time and made it a 2-2 draw with a tap-in after a backheel from Pablo Duran. Iglesias has been extremely productive this season -- he has scored 10 goals while adding two assists in 22 appearances (15 starts) in league play in 2025/26.

