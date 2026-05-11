Borja Iglesias News: Scores winner Saturday

Iglesias scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Iglesias scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 62nd minute assisted by Williot Swedberg. It marked his third consecutive match with a goal and he now has 14 in La Liga this season. He was subbed off in the 68th minute for Ferran Jutgla.