Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Scores winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Iglesias scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Atlético Madrid.

Iglesias scored the lone goal of Saturday's match, a strike in the 62nd minute assisted by Williot Swedberg. It marked his third consecutive match with a goal and he now has 14 in La Liga this season. He was subbed off in the 68th minute for Ferran Jutgla.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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