Iglesias produced a strong effort in the 73rd minute, forcing a save with a well-placed shot toward the far right corner. He returned to the starting lineup after missing out on starts in the previous two league matches, and although he registered one of the few shots on target, it remains unclear whether he will continue to start regularly. Even so, Iglesias has still enjoyed a productive season, recording eight goals and two assists in 20 appearances, just five fewer goal contributions than last season despite playing 17 fewer matches. He has taken 28 shots overall, relying on efficiency rather than volume to find the net. If he does start again, his next league match will come against Osasuna, who currently sit mid-table.