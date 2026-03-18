Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Suspended in Europa League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Iglesias received a red card in last week's first leg against Lyon in the Europa League and will therefore be suspended for Thursday's second leg, according to the UEFA.

Iglesias is ruled out for Thursday's Europa League second leg against Lyon after seeing red in the first leg last week. The striker has been a locked-in starter up top, so his absence leaves a real gap in the frontline. Pablo Duran and Iago Aspas are in line to take on bigger roles in attack for the Celeste.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
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