Borja Iglesias headshot

Borja Iglesias News: Will miss one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Iglesias will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Iglesias picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Girona. The striker has been an undisputed starter in the front line for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the attack, with Ferran Jutgla likely taking his spot against the Catalans.

Borja Iglesias
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Iglesias See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Iglesias See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
214 days ago
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
SOC
Bundesliga Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Feb. 9, 10, 11
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
February 9, 2024