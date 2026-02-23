Borja Iglesias News: Will miss one game

Iglesias will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.

Iglesias picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Girona. The striker has been an undisputed starter in the front line for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the attack, with Ferran Jutgla likely taking his spot against the Catalans.