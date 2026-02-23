Borja Iglesias News: Will miss one game
Iglesias will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the La Liga.
Iglesias picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Sunday's clash against Girona. The striker has been an undisputed starter in the front line for the Celeste this season, therefore his absence will force a reshuffle in the attack, with Ferran Jutgla likely taking his spot against the Catalans.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Iglesias See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Iglesias See More