Borja Mayoral Injury: Back available Sunday

Mayoral (knee) is back in team training and an option for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, the club posted.

Mayoral's return from the emergency knee surgery he underwent in late December is a remarkable turnaround, but the limited training time he has had makes his involvement against Rayo far from guaranteed. The Madrid-born forward remains Getafe's second-highest scorer this season with four goals despite missing almost half the campaign, and getting him available would be a major boost for a side still pushing hard for European qualification. Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez have contributed seven goals between them during his absence and will continue to lead the line until coach Bordalas is confident Mayoral is ready to contribute.