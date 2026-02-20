Borja Mayoral Injury: Late call against Sevilla

Mayoral (knee) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, coach Jose Bordalas said in the press conference. "He's back in training, we will see after the last session tomorrow."

Mayoral got back on the training pitch this week after shaking off the knee injury that sidelined him for the last seven games. The striker will be a late call following Saturday's final session and could work his way back into the squad for Sunday's showdown against Sevilla. That said, with Martin Satriano recently added to the mix, the battle for minutes up top just got a lot more crowded moving forward.