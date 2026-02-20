Borja Mayoral headshot

Borja Mayoral Injury: Late call against Sevilla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Mayoral (knee) is a late call for Sunday's clash against Sevilla, coach Jose Bordalas said in the press conference. "He's back in training, we will see after the last session tomorrow."

Mayoral got back on the training pitch this week after shaking off the knee injury that sidelined him for the last seven games. The striker will be a late call following Saturday's final session and could work his way back into the squad for Sunday's showdown against Sevilla. That said, with Martin Satriano recently added to the mix, the battle for minutes up top just got a lot more crowded moving forward.

Borja Mayoral
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Mayoral See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Borja Mayoral See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
211 days ago