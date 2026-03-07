Borja Mayoral Injury: Not available for time being

Mayoral (knee) remains out for the time being as he still doesn't make the squad, the club posted.

Mayoral is still dealing with the knee injury that has kept him sidelined since the start of 2026 and remains out for an undisclosed timeline, as coach Jose Bordalas has opted not to provide updates on his injured players to avoid giving opponents any kind of edge. The striker had been a regular starter before the setback, but the strong run of form from newcomer Martin Satriano could shake up the pecking order. Once fully fit, Mayoral may have to settle for a rotational role rather than jumping straight back into the starting XI.