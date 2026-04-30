Borja Mayoral Injury: Returns to team training

Mayoral (knee) returned to team training alongside his teammates, bringing an end to a lengthy absence that began with emergency knee surgery in late December, according to Alvaro Ramos of Diario AS.

Mayoral's comeback is a remarkable turnaround given the severity of the initial concern, with the club having considered freeing up his registration to sign a replacement striker during the January window before ultimately deciding against it. The Madrid-born forward remains Getafe's second-highest scorer this season with four goals despite missing almost half the campaign, underlining just what a key figure he was before the injury struck. His return comes at the perfect time for coach Jose Bordalas' side, who have five crucial fixtures remaining in their push for European qualification, though Mayoral will need to battle for his place given the strong form of Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez, who have contributed seven goals between them during his absence. Getting him back available is nonetheless a major morale boost for both staff and supporters heading into what promises to be a thrilling final stretch.