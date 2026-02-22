Borja Mayoral headshot

Borja Mayoral Injury: Still out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 3:59am

Mayoral (knee) is unavailable for Sunday's game versus Sevilla.

Mayoral is inching closer to a return but will ultimately miss another one while rehabbing from knee surgery. Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez are forming the frontline from the start in this one. Mayoral's next opportunity will come in next Monday's clash with Real Madrid.

Borja Mayoral
Getafe
