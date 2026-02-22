Borja Mayoral Injury: Still out Sunday
Mayoral (knee) is unavailable for Sunday's game versus Sevilla.
Mayoral is inching closer to a return but will ultimately miss another one while rehabbing from knee surgery. Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez are forming the frontline from the start in this one. Mayoral's next opportunity will come in next Monday's clash with Real Madrid.
