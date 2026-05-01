Borja Mayoral Injury: Training with squad, still doubtful

Mayoral (knee) is back in team training but remains a doubt for Sunday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Jose Bordalas. "He is working with the group and we are happy. It is good news, although we are in the final stretch of the season. Good news for him, good news for us. We are observing him day by day to see his condition and his level to be able to use him and have him help us in the remaining games. But the day-to-day will guide us because he has been training with the group for only a short time."

Mayoral's return from the emergency knee surgery he underwent in late December is a remarkable turnaround, but the limited training time he has had makes his involvement against Rayo far from guaranteed. The Madrid-born forward remains Getafe's second-highest scorer this season with four goals despite missing almost half the campaign, and getting him available would be a major boost for a side still pushing hard for European qualification. Martin Satriano and Luis Vazquez have contributed seven goals between them during his absence and will continue to lead the line until coach Bordalas is confident Mayoral is ready to contribute.