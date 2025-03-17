Borja Mayoral News: Assists in Sunday's win

Mayoral assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Osasuna.

Mayoral recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as he set up Ramon Terrats' outside-the-box strike in the 55th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he now has created just three chances through 14 appearances this season. He also took one off-target shot and won one tackle in his 45 minutes off the bench.