Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Borja Mayoral headshot

Borja Mayoral News: Assists in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mayoral assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Osasuna.

Mayoral recorded his first assist of the season Sunday as he set up Ramon Terrats' outside-the-box strike in the 55th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of two chances he created in the match and he now has created just three chances through 14 appearances this season. He also took one off-target shot and won one tackle in his 45 minutes off the bench.

Borja Mayoral
Getafe
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now