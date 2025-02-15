Borja Mayoral News: Scores winner over Girona

Mayoral scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-1 win versus Girona.

Mayoral scored the match-winning goal Friday with an unassisted strike in the 62nd minute, just one minute after he was subbed onto the pitch. It marked his third goal of the season, all of which have come from the bench. That was the only shot he took in his 29 minutes of action.