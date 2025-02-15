Fantasy Soccer
Borja Mayoral News: Scores winner over Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Mayoral scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 2-1 win versus Girona.

Mayoral scored the match-winning goal Friday with an unassisted strike in the 62nd minute, just one minute after he was subbed onto the pitch. It marked his third goal of the season, all of which have come from the bench. That was the only shot he took in his 29 minutes of action.

Borja Mayoral
Getafe
