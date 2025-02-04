Borna Barisic News: Joins Leganes on loan

Barisic has joined Leganes on loan from Trabzonspor until the end of the season, the club announced.

Barisic has made over 80 appearances in European competitions, including the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. He spent six seasons at Glasgow Rangers, scoring 10 goals and providing 54 assists in 236 matches. Barisic has earned 35 caps for Croatia, playing in the 2020 Euros, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2023 Nations League Finals. He now joins Leganes to discover spanish football until the end of the season.