Borna Sosa headshot

Borna Sosa Injury: Aiming for Brentford return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Sosa (undisclosed) is out for Wednesday's match against Manchester City despite returning to training, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Evann and Borna took part in the first part of the training session. We are working towards them returning against Brentford [on Sunday]. They will need a few minutes to get back into shape, of course. All the others are fine."

Sosa still needs more time to recover as he returns to training this week, as instead of pushing for Wednesday, he will eye a return come Sunday against Brentford. This is still good news, as the defender is still set to return this season for the final two games. He has yet to start in his seven appearances, so the defender will likely only earn a bench role once fit either way.

Borna Sosa
Crystal Palace
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