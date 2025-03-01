Borna Sosa Injury: Available versus Monza
Sosa has shaken off his ilness and will be an option against Monza on Sunday, coach Paolo Vanoli stated.
Sosa will return after missing one game and will attempt to reclaim the starting job over Cristiano Biraghi, who fared well in the previous tilt. He has registered 11 crosses (four accurate), 10 tackles (seven won), four blocks and two chances created in his last five showings.
