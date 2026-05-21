Borna Sosa Injury: Could return in season finale
Sosa (undisclosed) resumed team training this week and could be an option for Sunday's season finale against Arsenal, according to AOL.
Sosa had been ruled out of the last four Premier League games due to injury but his return to collective sessions is an encouraging development heading into the final fixture of Crystal Palace's season. The club will assess how he comes through the remaining sessions before making a final call on his involvement against the Gunners to close the season.
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