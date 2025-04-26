Fantasy Soccer
Borna Sosa headshot

Borna Sosa Injury: Dealing with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Sosa was unavailable against Udinese due to an ankle sprain and won't be involved versus Napoli either, Sky Italy reported.

Sosa was a late scratch midweek after getting hurt in training and will sit out at least one further fixture due to his injury. He hadn't played in the previous six matches despite being an option, as Cristiano Biraghi continues to get the bulk of the work at left-back.

Borna Sosa
Torino
