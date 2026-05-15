Borna Sosa Injury: In doubt for Sunday
Sosa (undisclosed) is doubtful for Sunday's match against Brentford, according to manager Oliver Glasner. "Borna Sosa's situation is a bit more questionable, he might still be out until Arsenal. But all others are available."
Sosa was eyeing a return against Brentford this week but may need to wait another match, as the defender is now doubtful to face the Bees. Instead, it appears he will look to return against Arsenal as the club takes the field for their season finale. However, there is still a slight chance he makes the team sheet Sunday, although he will need to train and pass a late fitness test, earning a bench role if he is fit.
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