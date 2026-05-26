Borna Sosa headshot

Borna Sosa Injury: Included in squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Sosa (undisclosed) is doubtful for Wednesday's match against Rayo Vallecano.

Sosa has made the squad list for Wednesday, but that has not confirmed he will be fit, as multiple other players are on the list that have been ruled out for the season. After training over the past week, he still holds an outside chance of making the team. That said, the best he will likely do is a bench role, unlikely to even be involved even if he is fit.

Borna Sosa
Crystal Palace
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