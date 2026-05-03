Borna Sosa headshot

Borna Sosa Injury: Minor injury rules him out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Sosa (undisclosed) missed Saturday's 3-0 loss against Bournemouth due to a minor injury, according to coach Oliver Glasner.

Sosa has mainly operated as a bench option for Crystal Palace this season, so his absence had a limited impact on the starting lineup against Bournemouth. The club will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his availability for Sunday's clash against Everton.

Borna Sosa
Crystal Palace
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