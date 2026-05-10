Borna Sosa headshot

Borna Sosa Injury: Out against Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Sosa (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Everton.

Sosa has been unable to earn a place in the squad, extending his absence to at least three consecutive fixtures after no return timeline had been provided beyond Thursday's European clash. The defender has primarily operated as a bench option for Crystal Palace this season, limiting the immediate impact of his continued unavailability on the starting lineup as the coaching staff are accustomed to managing without him in a depth capacity. His situation will be monitored closely in the coming days as the club hopes to have him back available before the campaign draws to a close.

Borna Sosa
Crystal Palace
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