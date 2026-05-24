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Borna Sosa Injury: Out for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Sosa (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's season finale against Arsenal.

Sosa resumed team training during the week after missing the last four Premier League matches with an undisclosed issue, but has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite the encouraging return to collective sessions. Crystal Palace assessed how he came through the remaining sessions before making their final call, and ultimately decided against including him for the final fixture of the season against Arsenal. He ends the campaign with 14 crosses, four tackles and 11 clearances across eight appearances (one start) for Palace.

Borna Sosa
Crystal Palace
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