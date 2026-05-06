Borna Sosa Injury: Out Thursday
Sosa (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's Conference League second leg against Shakhtar Donetsk, according to coach Oliver Glasner. "Sosa is still out."
Sosa has primarily operated as a bench option for Crystal Palace this season, limiting the immediate impact of his absence on the starting lineup. His unavailability now extends to at least two consecutive fixtures, with no return timeline provided beyond Thursday's European clash.
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