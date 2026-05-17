Borna Sosa Injury: Remains out Sunday

Sosa (undisclosed) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Brentford.

Sosa has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite eyeing a return for the Brentford fixture, with manager Oliver Glasner's suggestion that he might need to wait until the Arsenal finale proving accurate. The defender was unable to pass his late fitness test after a limited training week, and Crystal Palace opted against rushing him back before he is fully ready with the season finale still to come. His availability for the Arsenal fixture will be monitored closely over the coming days, with coach Glasner hoping to have him back in the fold for the final match of the campaign.