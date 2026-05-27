Borna Sosa Injury: Unused substitute Wednesday

Sosa (undisclosed) was an unused substitute during Wednesday's UEFA Conference League final win over Rayo Vallecano.

Sosa made the team list but didn't play in his last chance of the 2025/26 period, missing the final month of action through injury. The full-back barely played throughout the season, featuring as a substitute option behind a reliable Tyrick Mitchell. Over his five starts, all of which came in either FA Cup or Conference League play, he averaged 0.8 chances created, 1.8 tackles and 2.4 clearances per game.