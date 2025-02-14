Borna Sosa News: Fills it up defensively against Bologna

Sosa had one cross (one accurate), five interceptions, one block and four clearances in Friday's 3-2 defeat against Bologna.

Sosa rarely ventured forward in the challenging match-up but amassed starts in the back, although it wasn't enough to prevent the opponents from scoring three times. He'll face competition from Cristiano Biraghi going forward. He has totaled 11 crosses (four accurate), 10 tackles (five won), two key passes and 10 clearances in the last five fixtures.