Borna Sosa News: Solid in Genoa meeting

Sosa registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (three won) and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Genoa.

Sosa put up stats on both ends in a well-rounded effort. He'll have to keep playing well to preserve the starting job since Torino added Cristiano Biraghi in January. He has notched 15 crosses (four accurate), three corners, 11 tackles (eight won) and nine clearances in the last five games.