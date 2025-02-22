Botond Balogh News: Notches seven clearances against Bologna

Balogh registered one tackle (one won), one block and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Bologna.

Balogh turned in a good shift in his return to the starting XI after an injury and being given a couple more weeks to work on his conditioning. Alessandro Vogliacco (undisclosed) and Giovanni Leoni (suspension) were unavailable in this one. He has tallied four tackles (one won), four interceptions, 33 clerances and three blocks in his last five showings, contributing to two clean sheets.