Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Botond Balogh headshot

Botond Balogh News: Notches seven clearances against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Balogh registered one tackle (one won), one block and seven clearances in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Bologna.

Balogh turned in a good shift in his return to the starting XI after an injury and being given a couple more weeks to work on his conditioning. Alessandro Vogliacco (undisclosed) and Giovanni Leoni (suspension) were unavailable in this one. He has tallied four tackles (one won), four interceptions, 33 clerances and three blocks in his last five showings, contributing to two clean sheets.

Botond Balogh
Parma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now