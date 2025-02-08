Botond Balogh News: Unused sub versus

Balogh was available but didn't play in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Lecce.

Balogh recuperated quickly from a calf strain but wasn't fielded in this one. He'll compete with Alessandro Vogliacco and Lautaro Valenti to start in the back from here on out. He has logged five tackles (one won), 33 clearances and two interceptions in his last five appearances, contributing to one clean sheet.