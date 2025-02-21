Boubacar Kamara Injury: A few weeks out

Kamara (strain) is two-to-three weeks from a potential return, manager Unai Emery told reporters.

Kamara suffered an injury against Ipswich Town, and is still expected to miss two-to-three weeks. It's a tough turn for the midfielder, and leaves Villa down one of their main options in the center of the park. John McGinn could be forced centrally to try and fill in for Kamara in the meantime.