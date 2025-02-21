Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boubacar Kamara headshot

Boubacar Kamara Injury: A few weeks out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Kamara (strain) is two-to-three weeks from a potential return, manager Unai Emery told reporters.

Kamara suffered an injury against Ipswich Town, and is still expected to miss two-to-three weeks. It's a tough turn for the midfielder, and leaves Villa down one of their main options in the center of the park. John McGinn could be forced centrally to try and fill in for Kamara in the meantime.

Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now