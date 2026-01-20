Kamara suffered a significant knee injury in the opening minutes of Aston Villa's win against Tottenham in the FA Cup and could be set to miss the rest of the season while recovering. The club previously stated he was expected to miss two to three weeks, but reports suggest the injury is more serious, with fears that the former Marseille player could be sidelined for a significant length of time. Lamare Bogarde and Amadou Onana (hamstring) are expected to take on greater roles in midfield while Kamara is sidelined.