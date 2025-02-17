Boubacar Kamara Injury: Picks up injury Saturday

Kamara was forced off early in Saturday's game against Ipswich Town due to a muscular injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, with conflicting reports emerging from various media outlets. Coach Unai Emery addressed the situation in a press conference, stating, "I don't know now, but I think it is not a lot."

Kamara was forced off injured in the 16th minute. The severity of his injury is unclear, as reports are conflicting. Some suggest it is not serious, while others claim he could be sidelined for at least a month. A medical assessment will provide more clarity. If he is unavailable for Wednesday's clash against Liverpool, John McGinn could move deeper into midfield to play a defensive role.