Boubacar Kamara Injury: Ready for minutes

Kamara (strain) could play during Tuesday's trip to Club Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "The other players are in the squad, Torres, Mings and Cash. Kamara was in the squad Friday and for tomorrow he could start playing minutes."

Kamara was in the squad for an FA Cup win over Cardiff, and now has the chance to actually play during Tuesday's Champions League action. The midfielder was a consistent starting option when fit, before a muscular issue cost him a few weeks. Kamara is also an option at center-back, though with Pau Torres (foot) returning it's likely he can return to his more standard role in midfield.