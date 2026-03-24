Boubacar Kamara headshot

Boubacar Kamara Injury: Reveals timeline after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Kamara is one-third of the way through his rehab following knee surgery, he recently posted on Instagram, pointing to a return near July.

This is the biggest update the public has received on Kamara, as Aston Villa never confirmed the specifics of the knee injury. He underwent surgery and it only looks to be a six-month timeline, meaning it wasn't a full ACL tear, or at least that's the assumption. The unfortunate thing is that Kamara seems almost guaranteed to miss the World Cup with it being less than three months away from this update.

Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Kamara See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Kamara See More
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
SOC
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW30
Author Image
Luke Atzert
11 days ago
Premier League Betting Preview GW24: Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa Picks
SOC
Premier League Betting Preview GW24: Arsenal, Liverpool & Villa Picks
Rotowire Staff
53 days ago