Boubacar Kamara Injury: Reveals timeline after surgery

Kamara is one-third of the way through his rehab following knee surgery, he recently posted on Instagram, pointing to a return near July.

This is the biggest update the public has received on Kamara, as Aston Villa never confirmed the specifics of the knee injury. He underwent surgery and it only looks to be a six-month timeline, meaning it wasn't a full ACL tear, or at least that's the assumption. The unfortunate thing is that Kamara seems almost guaranteed to miss the World Cup with it being less than three months away from this update.