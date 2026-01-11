Kamara had to leave the field less than 10 minutes into Saturday's match and will now hope to avoid the sidelines, with the defender set to undergo scans on his knee. This will be a major concern for the club and something it will monitor closely, potentially losing a starter if his injury is deemed more than minor. They are already without Amadou Onana for the rest of the month and could lose another defensive midfielder option if Kamara misses time, likely leaving Youri Tielemans and Lamara Bogarde to receive the starts in that spot until one of the two recovers.