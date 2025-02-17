Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boubacar Kamara headshot

Boubacar Kamara Injury: Set for two weeks out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Kamara (undisclosed) is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks, according to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic.

Kamara is set to miss two weeks with a muscular injury that he picked up against Ipswich Town. The midfielder will miss clashes with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. Kamara could be back around the beginning of March, potentially a March 8 trip to Brentford.

Boubacar Kamara
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now