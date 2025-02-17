Boubacar Kamara Injury: Set for two weeks out
Kamara (undisclosed) is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks, according to Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic.
Kamara is set to miss two weeks with a muscular injury that he picked up against Ipswich Town. The midfielder will miss clashes with Liverpool, Chelsea, and Crystal Palace. Kamara could be back around the beginning of March, potentially a March 8 trip to Brentford.
