Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boubacar Kouyate headshot

Boubacar Kouyate Injury: Dealt knee pain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Kouyate is questionable for Sunday's match against Lyon due to knee pain, according to Espirit Pail Lade.

Kouyate will be a late call Sunday, possible missing a second straight match due to a knee pain he has been suffering from. However, he is expected to be fit for the match, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely conforming this. That said, he will hope to return and see a starting spot, as he did start in his last two appearances.

Boubacar Kouyate
Montpellier
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now