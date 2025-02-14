Boubacar Kouyate Injury: Dealt knee pain

Kouyate is questionable for Sunday's match against Lyon due to knee pain, according to Espirit Pail Lade.

Kouyate will be a late call Sunday, possible missing a second straight match due to a knee pain he has been suffering from. However, he is expected to be fit for the match, with a fitness test ahead of the contest likely conforming this. That said, he will hope to return and see a starting spot, as he did start in his last two appearances.