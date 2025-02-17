Boubacar Kouyate News: Returns from bench

Kouyate (knee) appeared off the bench for 28 minutes in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Lyon.

Kouyate made his way back to the field Sunday after a one-match absence due to a knee injury. He would see time from the bench, earning 28 minutes of play while notching two clearances. He has spent most of the season injured and has only started in three fo his six appearances, likely to see more of a rotational role if he can remain fit.